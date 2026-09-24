The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Thursday Night Football features the Falcons and Packers, and Green Bay is favored by 4.5 points at home. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for all the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Falcons vs. Packers

The Falcons are starting fresh this week on offense. After two dreadful performances against Pittsburgh and Carolina in which the team compiled 16 total points, the Falcons are turning to Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. Penix, a first-round pick in 2024, has flashed at times the last two years, but he tore his ACL and didn't do much in the offseason while not playing in the preseason. He'd been inactive in Weeks 1 and 2. Tua Tagovailoa was initially named QB1, but he hasn't played at all yet due to a surprise back injury before Week 1, resulting in Cooper Rush making two starts.

On the other side, the Packers are 1-1, but they probably should be 2-0. They blew a big lead in Week 1, allowing the Vikings to score 22 unanswered in a stunning 39-22 win in which they lost their starting quarterback. The Packers took down the Jets in Week 2, but that win required overtime to get the job done. Green Bay has just 129 total rushing yards thus far, as the team has had no answer in the running game with Josh Jacobs still on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Green Bay covering as a 6.5-point favorite in 55% of simulations. Bet on Thursday Night Football and more NFL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook offers different ways to assist bettors in practicing responsible gaming on its platform. These options include gaming limits, betting activity alerts and self-exclusion measures. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET for more assistance. The helpline is available 24/7.