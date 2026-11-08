The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. We're nearly halfway through the 2026 NFL season now that we've reached Week 9, and the action continues with games like Broncos vs. Panthers, Packers vs. Patriots and Buccaneers vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Sunday, Nov. 8

The Broncos just beat the Chiefs and now head across the country to face an intriguing Panthers side. Carolina has lost two in a row and just fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Could the defense, which has been awful, start to turn a corner now? The Broncos had one of their best offensive showings last week, but that unit has a lot of questions as well. The Panthers' offense remains dangerous, and that unit against Denver's defense will be fun to watch. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Broncos winning in 66% of simulations.

Two 5-3 teams that have turned their seasons around clash in Foxborough with the Patriots hosting the Packers. Each team started 1-2 but has gone 4-1 over their last five games. Each quarterback is playing at a high level and both defenses are top-10 units. The Packers' pass catchers have been great, but the run game continues to struggle. They need that unit this weekend against a dangerous Patriots side. The model has Green Bay winning 49% of the time at plus money.

Sunday Night Football features the Bears hosting the Buccaneers. Chicago has won three straight after beating Seattle on Monday, and Tampa Bay has won three of its last four. The Bucs got Baker Mayfield back two games ago, but he's barely done anything as the run game has taken over. In fact, Mayfield didn't complete a pass in Tampa's win over Atlanta. That won't be possible against a Bears team that's playing lights out on both sides of the ball with Caleb Williams back and fully healthy. The Bears cover as six-point favorites 52% of the time. Bet on NFL Week 9 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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