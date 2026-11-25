The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Week 12 of the NFL season is here, as the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams kick off Week 12 with a Thanksgiving Eve matchup on Wednesday night, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Packers-Rams on Wednesday, Nov. 25

The Rams host the Packers in the first game of Week 12 on Wednesday, and it's a massive clash for each team with both L.A. and Green Bay sitting at 6-4. Each team enters Week 12 off a bye, but they're in different form. The Rams have won four straight after a rocky start to the year while the Packers had a two-game winning streak snapped in Week 10 by Minnesota.

The Rams have major questions offensively with injuries piling up. Davante Adams won't return for at least a few more weeks, and Puka Nacua is now out for the year. Tight end Terrance Ferguson is also out for the rest of the season. The Packers' run game remains an issue as Jordan Love has been tasked with leading the charge offensively, and the defense just allowed 30 points for the third time this season – two of which were by Minnesota.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Rams winning 56% of the time. Bet on NFL Week 12 and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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