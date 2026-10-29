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Best bets for Thursday Night Football

These teams wish they were entering Week 8 in higher spirits, but that's not how the NFL operates. The Packers had a three-game winning streak snapped by Detroit in a narrow 20-17 decision. The Panthers, meanwhile, were blown out by Tampa Bay. Each team will try and get back in the win column this week.

Carolina's offense has been a strong point behind Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and Tetairoa McMillan, but the defense leaves a lot to be desired. Green Bay's offense has played much better of late after a cold start to the year, and the defense is giving up 13.5 points per game over the last four weeks.

If you want to watch one matchup, it's the Green Bay rushing attack against Carolina's run defense. Something's got to give here, with the Packers 32nd in rushing yards per game this year and the Panthers allowing the most rushing yards per game in the NFL. Josh Jacobs returned for the Packers last week but rushed for just 36 yards on 11 carries, though he added five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Green Bay winning 72% of the time. Bet on Thursday Night Football and more NFL games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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