The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. This offer is perfect for Thursday as the Chicago Bears host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football to kick off the NFL's Week 7 schedule. Chicago is a 3-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Patriots odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the top sports betting apps.

Best bets for Thursday Night Football

The Bears and Patriots enter this matchup in good form and in solid shape in the health department. Each team is 4-2 to begin 2026, and both sides got big returns last week with Caleb Williams starting for the Bears at quarterback after missing three weeks and star wideout A.J. Brown back for the Patriots after being out since Week 1.

Chicago was able to weather Williams' absence by going 2-1 with him out of action. Williams' return was a big one last week, though, as he tossed 305 yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 win over Atlanta. The Bears' offense is extremely dynamic with Williams under center.

The Patriots' offense was a mess to start 2026, but Drake Maye has played exceptionally well of late, leading New England to three straight wins. The Pats scored at least 26 points over their last three wins, and Maye has 10 touchdown passes to one interception over that stretch.

The Bears are home favorites, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Chicago winning nearly 60% of the time. Bet on Thursday Night Football and more NFL games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook wants to help bettors practice responsible gaming on its platform, and it offers users different resources like gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Caesars Sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7).