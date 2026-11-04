The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Sports fans can use this offer on Wednesday college football and NBA games on the docket like Ball State vs. UMass and the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Detroit Pistons. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

The MAC has a handful of intriguing games taking place on Wednesday, including UMass hosting Ball State. The Minutemen were one of the nation's more intriguing stories in the early stages of 2026 after a 4-0 start following an 0-12 campaign in 2025. But UMass has dropped four in a row and will try to get back in the win column versus a 3-5 Ball State side that's won its past two. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has UMass winning 71% of the time.

After a break Tuesday from NBA action, the league returns with some big games on Wednesday, such as the Pistons hosting the 76ers. These are the two top teams in the Eastern Conference so far, with the LeBron James-led 76ers sitting at 7-1 and Cade Cunningham's Pistons right behind at 6-1. The winner will sit atop the Eastern Conference. Philly has won four straight and Detroit is a winner of three in a row. The SportsLine model has the home side winning here with the Pistons emerging victorious more than 60% of the time. Bet on college football and NBA games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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