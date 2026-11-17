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Best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 17

Two of the best teams the NBA has to offer in the early stages of the season clash in Texas on Tuesday with the Spurs hosting the Pistons. The reigning Western Conference champs are tied for the best record in the league at 12-2, and the Pistons are hardly a slouch at 8-4, good for third in the Eastern Conference. San Antonio has rattled off 12 straight wins since losing its first two of the year, and Detroit has won two of three. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes the Under on 222.5 as that hits nearly 60% of the time.

The MAC continues to dominate our screens in the midweek and the conference features three more games on Tuesday, including Ohio hosting Ball State. The Bobcats enter the week as one of four teams with a 5-1 conference in MAC play. They suffered their first conference loss of the season last week by losing to Miami (Ohio). The Cardinals are 3-7 overall, have a 2-4 conference record and are losers of two straight. The SportsLine model expects an Ohio blowout as the Bobcats cover as 10-point favorites in more than 60% of simulations. Bet on the NBA, college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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