The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new Caesars users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Bettors can use this offer to wager on Friday's college football games, including Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech and Penn State vs. Northwestern. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Friday, Oct. 2

Friday features a strange bit of history when the 4-0 Pitt Panthers visit the 4-0 Hokies of Virginia Tech. It's the first time ever that two 4-0 teams have collided with neither side ranked. It's a strange one, but it's very likely the winner here will be ranked come the next AP poll. The Hokies are trying to reemerge as an ACC force, and so far, so good in Year 1 under James Franklin. This is the biggest test for Virginia Tech thus far, as the Hokies' most notable wins thus far have been over Maryland and Boston College. Pitt also hasn't played anyone of note just yet, beating Syracuse two weeks ago in its top matchup to date. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Hokies winning in more than 60% of its simulations.

Big Ten play continues for Penn State and Northwestern as the two foes clash Friday night. The Nittany Lions are coming off a surprising loss to Wisconsin, which was their first defeat of the year and first for new head coach Matt Campbell in this role. The Wildcats are 2-1 and are coming off a Big Ten loss to reigning champion Indiana, but the team held its own, losing 29-23 last Friday. Northwestern is on regular rest here while Penn State lost a day by playing Saturday. The SportsLine model has Penn State winning 65% of the time, good for a rare 'A' grade. Bet on college football games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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