The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. NFL Week 11 is here and Sunday is a busy day for big games, including the Broncos hosting the Raiders and the Vikings facing the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Sunday, Nov. 22

The Cowboys' defense needs answers – and fast. After struggling all of last year and most of this season, Dallas' D hit a new low, allowing 46 points and nearly 600 yards to San Francisco on Sunday in a 46-40 defeat. The Cowboys' next test is a Titans team that, while 1-8, has shown it can stay in games. The Titans can run the ball with former Cowboys back Tony Pollard, who will be out for revenge against Dallas' bad run defense. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Cowboys covering as sizable favorites in the majority of simulations.

Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start did not go to plan as he and the Raiders scored 13 points in a loss to Seattle. He now hits the road for the first time as a starter against the Broncos, who are 7-2 and are coming off a bye week. Denver is 30th in yards gained and 27th in yards allowed, but they're 19th in points per game and ninth in points allowed. Mendoza will have his hands full in his second career start. The model has Over 40.5 hitting 71% of the time for an 'A' grade.

Sunday Night Football is a huge one this week with the 8-1 49ers facing the 7-2 Vikings in Mexico City in a game that could help determine the NFC's No. 1 seed. Minnesota's offense got a shot in the arm with the return of Kirk Cousins in a 30-10 win over Green Bay. The Vikings need the offense to be at least average to complement what's been the NFL's best defense. The 49ers are winners of two straight and just scored 46 points on Dallas as they have the No. 2 scoring offense in the league. The model sees value on the Vikings at plus money as Minnesota wins 45% of the time. Bet on NFL Week 11 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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