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Best bets for Sunday, Oct. 4

Two 3-0 teams clash on Sunday out of the AFC West with the Raiders hosting the Chiefs. Kansas City knocked off Denver in Week 1 before beating Indianapolis and Miami the last two weeks. Vegas has taken advantage of a soft start to 2026, beating Miami, Los Angeles and New Orleans to tie its win total from last year. The Chiefs are again seen as a Super Bowl favorite while many are waiting for the Raiders' bubble to pop, potentially this weekend. SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Kansas City covering as a 4.5-point favorite in roughly 60% of simulations.

Detroit and Carolina clash to wrap up the day on Sunday Night Football, and if the first three weeks are any indication, we should see a high-scoring affair. Detroit has scored 31 points in all three of its games, and Carolina scored at least 34 points in Weeks 1 and 2 before losing 21-18 last weekend. Look for Detroit back Jahmyr Gibbs here as Carolina's run defense has had its share of issues to begin 2026. The SportsLine model has Over 50.5 hitting in 56% of simulations.

Two Super Bowl favorites, the Rams and Broncos, will also meet on Sunday. These teams have had similar starts to 2026. Each was blown out by a division rival – the 49ers for the Rams and the Chiefs for the Broncos – in Week 1 before picking up a big win in Week 2 to move to 1-1. The Rams beat the Giants by three scores while the Broncos took down the Jaguars 20-13. The Broncos find themselves as underdogs at home, and the SportsLine model has them covering at +2.5 in 54% of simulations. Bet on NFL Week 4 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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