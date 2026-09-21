Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season concludes on Monday Night Football with the New York Giants battling the Los Angeles Rams. Sports fans looking to make wagers on this game and more can do so with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250, which gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses::

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Best bets for Monday Night Football

The Giants opened up the John Harbaugh era with a win on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, and they'll try to continue shining in prime time against the Super Bowl favorites. The Rams welcome back Aaron Donald for this encounter after he missed Week 1, but Myles Garrett is on injured reserve and Puka Nacua could miss this game with a hip issue. Los Angeles did not fare well in Week 1 in Australia, losing to the 49ers 27-7.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, does have the Rams covering the 6.5-point spread in 52% of simulations. However, it does feel there is enough value on the Giants on the money line as New York wins in 30% of simulations as a heavy underdog. Bet on Giants-Rams Monday Night Football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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