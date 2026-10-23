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Best bets for Friday, World Series Game 1, Virginia-Duke

This year's World Series is a battle of two small-market, low payroll squads with the Rays and Brewers squaring off. Each team was the No. 1 seed in their respective leagues, and neither team has faced too much trouble this postseason. Milwaukee is 7-1 after sweeping Los Angeles in the NLCS, and Tampa Bay is 7-2 overall. Veteran Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays and Jacob Misiorowski goes for the Brewers. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting 71.5% of the time.

A rematch of last year's ACC Championship Game headlines Friday's small college football slate with Virginia hosting Duke. The Blue Devils, last year's ACC champs, are 4-2 on the year after dropping consecutive games to Georgia Tech and North Carolina by a combined seven points. The Cavaliers are 4-3 and just fell to SMU, but they're a perfect 4-0 at home this year. The SportsLine model's top play is the Over, which hits nearly 63.3% of the time. Bet on the 2026 World Series, college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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