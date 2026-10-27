The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets in the form of bet resets. We may see the next World Series champion crowned on Tuesday with the Milwaukee Brewers entering Game 4 with a 3-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. There's also a four-game NBA slate headlined by the New York Knicks hosting the Detroit Pistons. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get up to $250 in bonuses:

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Best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 27

The Rays got close to taking at least one game from the Brewers in Milwaukee across Games 1 and 2, but baserunning and fielding mistakes gave the National League champs extra opportunities, and they took a 2-0 lead heading into Game 3. While the first two games of this series were close, Game 3 was a 10-1 Brewers blowout win thanks to an eight-run fifth inning. Milwaukee will try to wrap things up with a win on Tuesday, while Tampa Bay is hoping to take at least one game in this series. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Brewers winning nearly 60% of the time.

Over in the NBA, the reigning champion Knicks are a surprising 0-3 to start their title defense. They'll try and get their first win of the year against the Pistons, who enter Tuesday at 3-0. Detroit is one of five undefeated teams left in the NBA this year, and it's the lone unbeaten squad in the NBA's Eastern Conference. The Pistons took all three games from the Knicks in their regular-season series last season. The SportsLine model's top Pistons vs. Knicks recommendation is Over 218.5, which hits roughly 58% of the time. Bet on MLB and NBA games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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