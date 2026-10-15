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Best bets for Thursday Night Football

The Seahawks and Broncos clash in a battle of 3-2 squads with the winner moving to 4-2 and the loser sliding to .500. Seattle is coming off a tough loss to San Francisco as the offense struggled mightily with turnovers. Four giveaways directly resulted in 21 points in the Seahawks' 3-point loss. Sam Darnold and Co. will now be tasked with playing cleaner football on a short week against Denver's defense. Running backs Emanuel Wilson and George Holani each lost a fumble, but Zach Charbonnet won't be activated this week.

As for the Broncos, outside of an epic comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams, the offense has been inconsistent. Sean Payton took play-calling duties back last week, but that didn't seem to help as Denver scored 23 points in a 23-17 win over the Chargers. Bo Nix will now try and be better against a Seattle defense that was No. 1 in scoring defense last year.

The Seahawks are road favorites, but the SportsLine model has Denver winning at plus money in 46% of simulations to return value at these money line odds. Bet on Thursday Night Football and more NFL games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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