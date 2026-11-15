The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. We've reached Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season, which includes Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Sunday, Nov. 15

Sunday Night Football is a massive AFC North matchup between the Steelers and Bengals. These are two of the best teams in the league at 6-2 each, and the Steelers won the first matchup between these rivals 30-27 in Week 3. The Bengals have the No. 2 scoring offense and are middle of the pack defensively. It's flipped for the Steelers, who are No. 4 in scoring defense and are average on offense. The model has Cincy covering as a 3.5-point favorite 54% of the time. Bet on NFL Week 10 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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