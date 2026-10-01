The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new Caesars users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. This offer can be used on Thursday Night Football between the Steelers and Browns, which kicks off Week 4 of the NFL season. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Thursday Night Football

Did you know that every AFC North team is 2-1? While it may not be too shocking for Baltimore, Pittsburgh and even Cincinnati to be 2-1, no one saw the Browns' 2-1 start coming. But Cleveland is in fact 2-1, knocking off the Bucs and Panthers over the last two weeks following a blowout loss at the hands of the Jags in Week 1. Deshaun Watson has been solid under center, and the Browns' defense has been improved as well.

As for the Steelers, they're 2-1 as well, sandwiching a Week 2 loss to New England with wins over Atlanta and Cincy. The offense played well last week after struggling the first two weeks of the year, and the team will need Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy to turn back the clock to their Green Bay days to keep the Steelers in the playoff conversation all year long.

Pittsburgh is favored on the road here, per Caesars Sportsbook NFL odds, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Steelers winning in more than 60% of its simulations. Bet on NFL games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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Caesars Sportsbook wants to ensure bettors game responsibly, and the sportsbook has different tools and resources available to help its users. These options include gaming limits, betting activity alerts, timeout options and sharing contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7).