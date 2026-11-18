The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Wednesday is another big day on the sports calendar with college football, college hoops, NBA and NHL games. There's an intriguing MACtion game between Central Michigan and Buffalo, and over on the hardwood, there's a ranked vs. ranked matchup between UConn and Arizona. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Nov. 18

The MAC has given us a lot of intriguing midweek matchups of late, and that continues on Wednesday. Buffalo is now 7-3 overall and 5-1 in MAC play after rattling off a fifth straight win last week. The Bulls clash with the Chippewas of Central Michigan, who are winners of two straight to move to 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the MAC. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Over 45.5 hitting 70% of the time for an 'A' grade.

Two of the best teams in college basketball square off on Wednesday with No. 3 UConn visiting No. 12 Arizona. The Huskies are undefeated and are viewed as a strong national title contender once again, having beaten everyone in their path so far, including Michigan. Arizona lost to UCLA in the first game of the season but has since won three straight, most recently over Auburn. The SportsLine model has Arizona covering in 59% of its simulations. Bet on college football and basketball games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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