The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Sports bettors have plenty of options for Wednesday, including MACtion, 10 NBA games including Knicks vs. Cavaliers, the NHL, college basketball and a look ahead to Thursday Night Football between the Commanders and Giants. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Nov. 11

The MAC has been a fixture on our screens during the middle of the week of late, and that continues Wednesday with a three-game slate, including UMass at Toldeo. The Rockets are one of the top teams in the conference as they're 7-2 overall and 4-1 in MAC play. They're also winners of three straight. UMass was a fun story early on after starting 2026 with a 4-0 record after going winless in 2025, but the Minutemen are 1-4 since. They snapped a four-game losing streak last week by beating Ball State 31-30 in overtime. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Toledo covering in the majority of simulations.

Looking ahead to Thursday Night Football, the NFC East is on display with the Commanders visiting the Giants. Washington is 2-5-1 on the year and New York leads the division with a 5-2-1 record. These teams had a strange 27-27 tie just a few weeks ago thanks to awful clock management from Jayden Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn, and things haven't gotten much better since then. New York was dealt another QB injury with J.J. McCarthy suffering a hip pointer that pushed Jameis Winston back into action on Sunday. McCarthy appears to be ready to go for Thursday, though how he looks will be worth monitoring. The SportsLine model has Washington winning 52% of the time at plus money. Bet on college football and NFL games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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