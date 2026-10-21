The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Wednesday features 11 NBA games. The Lakers host the Warriors and the Timberwolves visit the Heat in two of the top games of the day on Wednesday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Oct. 21

Our first look at the new-look Heat is Wednesday night when they welcome the Timberwolves to town. Miami completely reshaped the top of its roster, most notably trading for former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee. The Heat also netted Bobby Portis in the trade and signed Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. The TWolves will once again be leaning on Anthony Edwards, who remains one of the NBA's most well-rounded players. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has Miami winning in more than 60% of simulations.

The Lakers have a new look to them this year as LeBron James is now in Philadelphia. This is now fully Luka Doncic's team, and he and Austin Reeves will be tasked with getting the Lakers back to the top of the standings. L.A.'s first opponent is the Warriors, who once again are led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. The SportsLine model has an 'A' grade on Under 234.5 as that side of the total hits in nearly 70% of simulations. Bet on NBA games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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