The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Bettors can use this offer on Friday for Washington vs. Purdue in Big Ten play, as well as top college football games of the day on Saturday like Alabama vs. Tennessee. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Friday, Oct. 16

Washington started the year ranked and got to 3-0, but the Huskies have fallen apart of late with three losses in a row to Minnesota, USC and Iowa. They now head to Purdue for a date with the Boilermakers, who are 3-3 after beating Illinois and Minnesota the last two weeks. Washington will likely have Elijah Brown making his first start for the team with Demond Williams Jr. hurt, and Brown played well last week, completing 28 of 39 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns off the bench against Iowa. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Washington winning in 55% of simulations at plus money.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Alabama visits Tennessee in a notable SEC clash. The Crimson Tide figure to be angry after losing a close one to Georgia last weekend. The Tide are now 5-1, and they were firmly in that one, but a pair of controversial calls went against them, and they were unable to take down the Bulldogs at home. There's no time for Alabama to be down on itself as the Tennessee Volunteers play host on Saturday. The home side has won each of the last five matchups, with the Tide 3-2 over that span. Tennessee is also 5-1 on the year, and the Vols' lone loss was to Texas. The SportsLine Projection Model has Tennessee covering as 7.5-point underdogs in 65% of simulations for an 'A' grade. Bet on college football with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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