The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives users $250 in bonus bets in the form of $50 bet resets every day over five days. Sports fans have a ton of options for Tuesday with the start of the 2026 MLB playoffs, including Red Sox at Yankees, as well as four NHL games to kick off the 2026-27 regular season. The Yankees are set to start Cam Schlittler (14-6, 1.95 ERA), while the Red Sox will counter with Payton Tolle (9-6, 3.03 ERA). Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Tuesday, Sept. 29

Baseball's two biggest rivals meet again in the postseason with the Red Sox visiting the Yankees. New York had the upper hand in the standings and in the regular-season series (winning seven of 13) and gets to play host in this best-of-three series. The Yankees will be without Aaron Judge, who is dealing with a calf strain, but Giancarlo Stanton is returning for this series for the first time since April. The Yankees will start Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler (14-6, 1.95 ERA) against Red Sox rookie lefty Payton Tolle (9-6, 3.03 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Yankees winning in 57% of simulations.

Out in the NHL, the season kicks off with a battle of the last two Stanley Cup champs with the Florida Panthers visiting the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes won the Cup last year, which came after the Panthers had won it the past two seasons. Florida notably missed the playoffs last year despite entering the season as the reigning champions. Carolina plays host Tuesday night in the very first game of the season at 5 p.m. ET. The SportsLine model has the Canes winning outright more than 60% of the time as they begin their title defense. Bet on the MLB playoffs, NHL and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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