The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Use it to bet on Rams vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football this week is between two Super Bowl favorites in the Rams and Broncos. These teams have had extremely similar starts to 2026. Each was blown out by a division rival – the 49ers for the Rams and the Chiefs for the Broncos – in Week 1 before picking up a big win in Week 2 to move to 1-1. The Rams beat the Giants by three scores while the Broncos took down the Jaguars 20-13. The Broncos find themselves as underdogs at home, and the SportsLine model has them covering at +2.5 in 54% of simulations. Bet on NFL Week 3 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook offers various tools and resources to help bettors practice responsible gaming habits. These include gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Bettors can also call 1-800-MY-RESET for more support.