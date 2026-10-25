The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. NFL Week 7 continues with Sunday Night Football between the Seahawks and Chiefs. According to the latest Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds at Caesars Sportsbook, Seattle is favored by 3 points at home. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for NFL Sunday, Oct. 25

The Seahawks went 14-3 last year. They're 3-3 so far due to turnovers and a bad run game. They face an unbeaten Chiefs team that's 5-0 and has the league's leading rusher in former Seattle standout Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks will try and box up the reigning Super Bowl MVP on Sunday Night Football while playing cleaner football offensively. The Chiefs are trying to move to 6-0, which is notable as they went 6-11 in 2026. The SportsLine model has Seattle winning in 57% of simulations. Bet on NFL Week 7 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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