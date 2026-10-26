The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets in the form of bet resets. Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season concludes with Monday Night Football featuring the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys have lost two in a row, while the Eagles are on a four-game losing streak. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get up to $250 in bonuses:

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Best bets for Cowboys-Eagles MNF

Dallas has fallen in prime time in each of the last two games, losing to the then-winless Buccaneers at home before going on the road and losing to the Packers at Lambeau Field. The Cowboys have not been able to get going offensively over the last few games, which means their defense has been exposed. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will try to make big plays against an Eagles secondary that has largely been able to contain opponents.

Philadelphia's problems are on the offensive side of the ball, where the team is once again going with Tanner McKee. Jalen Hurts is out for the season due to blood clots, so McKee is set to be the starter the rest of the way unless he struggles mightily. Devonta Smith has been ruled out but Saquon Barkley is expected to go. Barkley is officially questionable but logged a full practice on Saturday.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Eagles covering the spread in 54% of simulations. The model believes Philadelphia offers value on the money line as an underdog, winning in 42% of simulations. The model has Over 44 hitting in 48% of simulations. Bet on Cowboys vs. Eagles NFL Week 7 Monday Night Football with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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