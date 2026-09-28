The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives users $250 in bonus bets in the form of $50 bet resets every day over five days. Sports fans can take in one last NFL game in Week 3 of the 2026 season, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The Eagles are favored by 3.5 points, according to the latest NFL odds, and the Bears will be without starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) on Monday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Monday Night Football

The Eagles roll into the Windy City hoping to maintain their perfect record, though they've been a few plays away from potentially having zero wins on the season through two games. Jalen Hurts was excellent in the opener against the Commanders with three touchdown passes and no interceptions, but threw two picks in the Week 2 matchup against the Titans despite completing more than 70% of his passes. Hurts should be able to find openings against a Bears defense which has struggled to contain opponents. Philadelphia will be without tight end Dallas Goedert and receiver Hollywood Brown, but star running back Saquon Barkley is good to go after suffering a stinger in Week 2.

Chicago is down Caleb Williams, and Case Keenum is set to start an NFL game for the first time since 2023. This offense is looking to bounce back from an abysmal Week 2 showing, scoring just three points after going off for 59 in the season opener. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Under 41.5 hitting in 54% of simulations. Bet on Eagles vs. Bears NFL Week 3 Monday Night Football with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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