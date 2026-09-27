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Best bets for Sunday, Sept. 27

The Ravens will try to recover from a surprising loss to New Orleans when they head to Brazil – yes, Brazil – for a date with the Cowboys. These are two dynamic offenses, and given how Dallas' defense looked last year and at times this season, this may be a shootout. The Ravens looked great in Week 1 before stumbling in Week 2, while the Cowboys got a win over Washington last Sunday after falling to New York in Week 1. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Over 52.5 hitting in 63% of simulations.

Sunday Night Football this week is between two Super Bowl favorites in the Rams and Broncos. These teams have had extremely similar starts to 2026. Each was blown out by a division rival – the 49ers for the Rams and the Chiefs for the Broncos – in Week 1 before picking up a big win in Week 2 to move to 1-1. The Rams beat the Giants by three scores while the Broncos took down the Jaguars 20-13. The Broncos find themselves as underdogs at home, and the SportsLine model has them covering at +2.5 in 54% of simulations. Bet on NFL Week 3 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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