The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Sunday features NFL Week 7 games like Rams vs. Raiders and Sunday Night Football between the Seahawks and Chiefs. According to the latest Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds at Caesars Sportsbook, Seattle is favored by 3 points at home. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for NFL Sunday, Oct. 25

The Rams entered the year as Super Bowl favorites. They enter Week 7 at 2-4 and with a worse record than the Raiders, who won all of three games last season. Los Angeles' first three losses were to good teams with Denver, Buffalo and San Francisco being a combined 15-3. But the wheels fell off last week in a stunning 18-16 loss to Arizona, which kicked six field goals for the win. The Rams are now without Davante Adams for 6-10 weeks as the team searches for answers. The Raiders are trying to snap a three-game skid after a three-game winning streak to kick off 2026. They fell 33-30 to Buffalo last week. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Over 47.5 points hitting in 63% of simulations for an 'A' grade.

The Seahawks went 14-3 last year. They're 3-3 so far due to turnovers and a bad run game. They face an unbeaten Chiefs team that's 5-0 and has the league's leading rusher in former Seattle standout Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks will try and box up the reigning Super Bowl MVP on Sunday Night Football while playing cleaner football offensively. The Chiefs are trying to move to 6-0, which is notable as they went 6-11 in 2026. The SportsLine model has Seattle winning in 57% of simulations. Bet on NFL Week 7 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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