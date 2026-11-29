The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Sunday features a busy day of NFL games, including the Seahawks visiting the 49ers and Sunday Night Football between the Raiders and Browns. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Sunday, Nov. 29

Rivalries aren't just limited to college football this weekend. The Seahawks and 49ers do not like each other, and the action is typically close. San Francisco won earlier this year by three points in Seattle, and the Seahawks will try and return the favor in Santa Clara. The Seahawks are 6-4 and should be getting healthier off the bye week, while the 49ers are fresh off a blowout win over the Vikings in Mexico City. The big thing to watch here is how the 49ers' offense operates against the Seahawks' defense with Mac Jones starting in place of the injured Brock Purdy. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Seahawks covering as a 1.5-point favorite more than 50% of the time.

Sunday Night Football pits rookie Fernando Mendoza against the Browns. The Raiders are losers of three straight, and they have lost Mendoza's first two career starts. The rookie tossed three touchdowns last week. The Browns are 6-4 and are in the race for the AFC North and the AFC Wild Card. Cleveland isn't pretty, but it wins games. The SportsLine model has the Browns covering as 4.5-point favorites in 58% of simulations for an 'A' grade. Bet on NFL Week 12 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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