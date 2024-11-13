Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NFL, UFC 309, Paul vs. Tyson: CBS1000

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

It is an absolutely massive sports betting week. After the NBA Cup tipped off Tuesday, Commanders at Eagles follow on Thursday Night Football. Then Friday features Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson in a sanctioned boxing match on Netflix. On Saturday, Tennessee at Georgia headline the college football slate, followed by UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Plus, plenty more NFL Week 11 action will come on Sunday. Meanwhile, NHL and college basketball games continue.

New users can claim the latest Caesars promo code CBS1000 to get up to a $1,000 bonus bet back if their first bet loses. Below, learn how to lock in this unique Caesars offer.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet to settle must lose to qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment. WASHINGTON, DC: It is unlawful for any individual who is noticeably intoxicated or impaired to engage in sports wagering. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800426. OLG Class A licensed Operator. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. MA: CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

New users at Caesars Sportsbook can sign up by clicking the CLAIM BONUS button above and using the promo code CBS1000 during registration. Deposit at least $10 and place the first wager to activate this welcome bonus. The first bet can be placed at any odds. Choose from longshot NFL betting options like the Jaguars +550 to beat the Lions or a big favorite like the 49ers -292 to beat the Seahawks.

If one’s first bet wins, withdrawable cash is added to their account balance. If the first bet loses, a bonus bet equal to the amount of the first wager, up to $1,000, will be added to the account. Bonus bets expire after 14 days.

Note that bonus bets are not quite the same as real money wagers. The amount of the bonus bet may not be withdrawn, and if the bonus bet wins, only receive the profits will be received and not the amount of the bonus bet itself.

For example, if a user wagers a $1,000 bonus bet on a team’s +100 money line and it wins, that winning bonus bet pays out $1,000 in real cash, not $2,000.

How to claim this Caesars Sportsbook promo

Only a few steps are required to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook, one of the many legal, regulated betting apps available across several states.

Click on one of our Caesars Sportsbook links. The easiest one is the CLAIM BONUS button above.

Select the state you are physically located in from the drop-down menu and click “Continue.”

On the next page, click “Get Started.”

The sign-up page starts by asking for your email address and a promo code. Provide your email address and use Caesars promo code ‘CBS1000’ to get the bonus.

Provide a password and phone number.

Continue providing the requested info, including address, name and identification (usually a government-issued photo ID and the last four digits of social security number).

Complete the signup and make a deposit of at least $10.

What can one bet on?

Users can bet on sports of any kind on this week’s schedule, headlined by several huge events, beginning Thursday night.

Thursday Night Football: Commanders at Eagles

First place in the NFC East is on the line for TNF when Washington goes to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Market Caesars Commanders spread +3.5 (-110) Eagles spread -3.5 (-110) Commanders money line +162 Eagles money line -195 Over Over 48.5 (-110) Under Under 48.5 (-110)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Friday Night on Netflix

Believe it or not, the Texas Athletic Commission has sanctioned this boxing match between social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul and 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. However, special Paul vs. Tyson rules were required to get that seal of approval in the Lone Star state:

14-ounce gloves, instead of the standard 10-ounce

Rounds shortened from three to two minutes

Only eight rounds, decreased from the standard 10 or 12

Not all boxing betting sites are offering odds for this match. It depends on the sports betting laws in your state. For example, Caesars has odds posted in New Jersey for Paul vs. Tyson but not in Kentucky.

Here are the odds at Caesars Sportsbook. At -225, a $225 bet is required on Paul to profit $100; whereas, a $100 bet profits $170 on Tyson as the +170 underdog.

UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden

The UFC Heavyweight title will be on the line in the main event Saturday night in New York City, when the 27-1 champion Jon Jones defends his belt against 20-4 Stipe Miocic. Jones is a prohibitive -700 favorite at Caesars, with Miocic +500 to win. Those looking to back the champ might consider the Method of Victory market, where plus money odds are available if one can correctly predict how this fight will end:

+120: Jon Jones to Win by KO/TKO or Disqualification

+200: Jon Jones to Win by Submission

+400: Jon Jones to Win by Decision/Technical Decision

+700: Stipe Miocic to Win by KO/TKO or Disqualification

+1000: Stipe Miocic to Win by Decision/Technical Decision

More Caesars promos, including Super Bowl LIX drawing

Caesars Sportsbook regularly has a lot of betting promotions available to users well after taking advantage of the original CBS1000 promo code and welcome bonus. Check out the Promos button after logging into the app.