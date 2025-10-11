The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X is great for college football Saturdays, because it offers new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1. College football Week 7 features marquee matchups between ranked opponents, including No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 7 Indiana at 3:30 p.m. ET. Claim your Caesars promo code now to get 20 profit boosts:

For a full list of terms and conditions, check out our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review.

Saturday college football betting preview

The Big Ten takes center stage on Saturday as the Oregon Ducks welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to Eugene. Dan Lanning's men pulled off a 30-24 overtime victory at Penn State in Week 5to stay undefeated, and now enter Week 7 following a much-needed bye week. The Hoosiers are also 5-0 coming out of their bye week, playing to a low-scoring 20-15 victory against Iowa their last time out. The Ducks are 7-point favorites in the latest CFB Week 7 odds at Caesars. The over/under for total points is 53.5.

Then the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET when Auburn hosts No. 10 Georgia. The Bulldogs are 4-point favorites and the over/under is 46.5, according to the latest odds at Caesars.

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming whenever they place bets. Caesars has different tools and resources available for bettors to utilize, like deposit and wager limits. The sportsbook also offers contact information for resources like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.