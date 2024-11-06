Caesars Sportsbook promo for Wednesday’s NBA games

New Caesars users can use the promo code CBS1000 to claim this welcome offer

It’s a busy Wednesday night of NBA action. There are 12 games on the docket, including a pair of nationally televised affairs. Highlights include the defending champion Boston Celtics welcoming the Golden State Warriors to town.

For those interested in betting on any of the games, there’s a welcome bonus available for new customers at Caesars Sportsbook. The promo code CBS1000 gives first-time players access to up to $1,000 in a bonus bet if your first bet loses.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet to settle must lose to qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment. WASHINGTON, DC: It is unlawful for any individual who is noticeably intoxicated or impaired to engage in sports wagering. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800426. OLG Class A licensed Operator. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. MA: CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

Explaining the Caesars promo

New users are eligible for Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus. To access, click our exclusive link to register, sign up for an account, and enter the promo code CBS1000 to qualify for the offer. Once registered, make a deposit of at least $10 to activate the promo.

Claiming the promo activates first bet insurance on the first real money wager placed at the sportsbook. If the bet is successful, you’ll be paid out winnings which can be withdrawn or left in your bankroll to place additional bets.

For losing bets, the insurance kicks in as the amount of the wager is returned as a bonus bet credit. It’s for one-time use and carries no cash value. The maximum value of the offer is $1,000. As an example, a losing $500 bet will entitle the user to a $500 bonus bet.

How to claim the Caesars promo

The below steps can be followed to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and claim the offer.

Click the Caesars links on this page to get started. Use the drop-down menu to select a state and click through to continue. Enter an email address, choose a password, and use the promo code “CBS1000.” Complete the registration process by following the prompts and entering the requested information, including name and the last four digits of your social security number. The sportsbook verifies the age and identity of users before creating an account. Once the account is all set, make a deposit. Afterward, view the available odds and markets before placing a first bet.

Terms & conditions for the Caesars promo

The Caesars promo has a few terms and conditions.

Eligibility: Only new customers are eligible for the welcome offer. Users must be at least 21 years old and also be physically located in a state in which Caesars is licensed to operate, which includes: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, and Washington, DC.

Only new customers are eligible for the welcome offer. Users must be at least 21 years old and also be physically located in a state in which Caesars is licensed to operate, which includes: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, and Washington, DC. Minimum deposit: To qualify for the welcome offer, the minimum deposit at Caesars for new users is $10.

To qualify for the welcome offer, the minimum deposit at Caesars for new users is $10. Expiration and playthrough: If the first placed wager loses, you’ll receive back a bonus bet credit of up to $1,000, which must be used within 14 days of receipt.

If the first placed wager loses, you’ll receive back a bonus bet credit of up to $1,000, which must be used within 14 days of receipt. Bonus bet winnings: The bonus bet is for one-time use only and does not carry any cash value. The amount of the bonus is not included in any winnings obtained while using it.

What can you bet on at Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars has odds and markets available for a wide range of upcoming games and events. Below is a look at two of the featured matchups from a busy Wednesday slate of NBA action along with the latest lines from Caesars.

Time Matchup Point spread Money line Total (over/under) 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Golden State Warriors +8 (-110) +270 Over 229.5 (-110) Boston Celtics -8 (-110) -345 Under 229.5 (-110) 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN Philadelphia 76ers -1 (-110) -120 Over 219.0 (-110) Los Angeles Clippers +1 (-110) +100 Under 219.0 (-110)

*Odds are current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Warriors (6-1) at Celtics (7-1): The Warriors are riding a four-game winning streak. Golden State is a perfect 4-0 in road games on the young season. The Celtics are 2-0 on the home court. Boston is returning from a four-game road swing on which they went 3-1.

76ers (1-5) at Clippers (3-4): The 76ers head into this one looking to snap a three-game skid. Philadelphia is 1-2 on the road, most recently dropping a 118-116 decision to the Suns. Los Angeles is 1-4 at home, picking up a 113-104 victory over the Spurs last time out.

Caesars Sportsbook at a glance

Caesars is one of the industry’s leading betting sites. It features a user-friendly interface for both mobile betting app and desktop users. The sportsbook has odds and markets for all of the top sports, including the NBA, NFL, college football, and soccer. Beyond the welcome offer, Caesars also offers a regular selection of promos.