Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Caesars Sportsbook promo for Wednesday’s NBA games
New Caesars users can use the promo code CBS1000 to claim this welcome offer
It’s a busy Wednesday night of NBA action. There are 12 games on the docket, including a pair of nationally televised affairs. Highlights include the defending champion Boston Celtics welcoming the Golden State Warriors to town.
For those interested in betting on any of the games, there’s a welcome bonus available for new customers at Caesars Sportsbook. The promo code CBS1000 gives first-time players access to up to $1,000 in a bonus bet if your first bet loses.
Explaining the Caesars promo
New users are eligible for Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus. To access, click our exclusive link to register, sign up for an account, and enter the promo code CBS1000 to qualify for the offer. Once registered, make a deposit of at least $10 to activate the promo.
Claiming the promo activates first bet insurance on the first real money wager placed at the sportsbook. If the bet is successful, you’ll be paid out winnings which can be withdrawn or left in your bankroll to place additional bets.
For losing bets, the insurance kicks in as the amount of the wager is returned as a bonus bet credit. It’s for one-time use and carries no cash value. The maximum value of the offer is $1,000. As an example, a losing $500 bet will entitle the user to a $500 bonus bet.
How to claim the Caesars promo
The below steps can be followed to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and claim the offer.
- Click the Caesars links on this page to get started.
- Use the drop-down menu to select a state and click through to continue.
- Enter an email address, choose a password, and use the promo code “CBS1000.”
- Complete the registration process by following the prompts and entering the requested information, including name and the last four digits of your social security number.
- The sportsbook verifies the age and identity of users before creating an account.
- Once the account is all set, make a deposit.
- Afterward, view the available odds and markets before placing a first bet.
Terms & conditions for the Caesars promo
The Caesars promo has a few terms and conditions.
- Eligibility: Only new customers are eligible for the welcome offer. Users must be at least 21 years old and also be physically located in a state in which Caesars is licensed to operate, which includes: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, and Washington, DC.
- Minimum deposit: To qualify for the welcome offer, the minimum deposit at Caesars for new users is $10.
- Expiration and playthrough: If the first placed wager loses, you’ll receive back a bonus bet credit of up to $1,000, which must be used within 14 days of receipt.
- Bonus bet winnings: The bonus bet is for one-time use only and does not carry any cash value. The amount of the bonus is not included in any winnings obtained while using it.
What can you bet on at Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars has odds and markets available for a wide range of upcoming games and events. Below is a look at two of the featured matchups from a busy Wednesday slate of NBA action along with the latest lines from Caesars.
|Time
|Matchup
|Point spread
|Money line
|Total (over/under)
|7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
|Golden State Warriors
|+8 (-110)
|+270
|Over 229.5 (-110)
|Boston Celtics
|-8 (-110)
|-345
|Under 229.5 (-110)
|10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
|Philadelphia 76ers
|-1 (-110)
|-120
|Over 219.0 (-110)
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+1 (-110)
|+100
|Under 219.0 (-110)
*Odds are current at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Warriors (6-1) at Celtics (7-1): The Warriors are riding a four-game winning streak. Golden State is a perfect 4-0 in road games on the young season. The Celtics are 2-0 on the home court. Boston is returning from a four-game road swing on which they went 3-1.
76ers (1-5) at Clippers (3-4): The 76ers head into this one looking to snap a three-game skid. Philadelphia is 1-2 on the road, most recently dropping a 118-116 decision to the Suns. Los Angeles is 1-4 at home, picking up a 113-104 victory over the Spurs last time out.
Caesars Sportsbook at a glance
Caesars is one of the industry’s leading betting sites. It features a user-friendly interface for both mobile betting app and desktop users. The sportsbook has odds and markets for all of the top sports, including the NBA, NFL, college football, and soccer. Beyond the welcome offer, Caesars also offers a regular selection of promos.
The main menu has a dedicated section for current odds boosts, which typically includes a variety of options for upcoming games and events. Our full Caesars Sportsbook review has even more details on what new users can expect, including what you can bet on, available banking options, and the overall user experience.