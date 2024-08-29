Football season is here, and Caesars Sportsbook has a great promo for new users

It’s the greatest time of the year for many sports fans: the start of football season!

Labor Day weekend in the U.S. marks the first full weekend of college football, and the NFL begins the following Thursday, Sept. 5, with an AFC Championship game rematch between the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

But for the holiday weekend, NCAAF gets the spotlight all to itself, and Caesars Sportsbook is offering new users a lucrative promo to get the football betting season off to a great start.

Caesars Sportsbook promo explained: Get your first bet back if it loses, up to $1,000

Those who have never signed up with Caesars Sportsbook before can do so before the college football season gets underway and receiver their first wager back up to $1,000. This means that you can lose your initial bet and get another chance to recoup those funds in the form of a bonus bet credited to your account.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Terms and Conditions

After signing up and depositing for the first time, you’ll need to make a wager within 30 days for the promotion to be active. Please note that this will automatically be the first bet you make on the site; you cannot make multiple bets and choose which one you want to qualify for the bonus.

If you lose the bet, Caesars will add a bonus bet token equal to the full value of the qualifying wager (or $1,000 if the bet was more than that amount) to your account within two business days. The bonus bet will be for the same amount and cannot be broken down into smaller bets. The value of the bonus bet is not included in any winnings paid out. The bonus bet must be used within 14 days of it being issued or it will expire.

How to Claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo

It’s easy to qualify for this promo, as long as you are a new user to the Caesars Sportsbook site.

Go to Caesars Sportsbook to register and log in for the first time.

While entering your personal information in the fields, type in promo code CBS1000.

Make an initial deposit.

Place a real-money wager on anything you want, including any college football game or prop bet.

If you lose that bet, you’ll be issued a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager, up to $1,000.

If you win your first bet, enjoy your winnings! If you lose, be sure to use your bonus bet within 14 days of receiving it. Otherwise, it will expire.

What Can You Bet On?

The first full week of college football doesn’t just take place on Saturday. There are games each day from Thursday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day). Included in the opening week of action are several top-25 matchups between national powers.

At noon on Saturday, things get started in a big way with perennial College Football Playoff participants Clemson and Georgia meeting in Atlanta for the Aflac Kickoff.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL CLEMSON Tigers +450 +13.5 (-105) O 49.5 (-110) GEORGIA Bulldogs -600 -13.5 (-115) U 49.5 (-110)

While the Tigers are heavy underdogs against the powerhouse Bulldogs, it’s tough to count out Dabo Swinney’s bunch. Clemson is coming off a season where they didn’t log double-digit wins for the first time since 2010 and come in ranked No. 14 in the AP poll. Georgia is the preseason No. 1 team in the nation and had their chance for a three-peat at the national championship thwarted by rival Alabama in the SEC Championship game last December.

It is shaping up to be a battle of offense vs. defense. Georgia comes in with senior quarterback and Heisman Trophy hopeful Carson Beck, who comes off a year where he threw for just under 4,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. Clemson had a top-10 defense a year ago and turn to Cade Klubnik, who is going into his first full season as the starting quarterback.

The big Saturday night game to watch is No. 7 Notre Dame going on the road to start their season vs. No. 20 Texas A&M.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL NOTRE DAME Fighting Irish +125 +3 (-115) O 46.5 (-110) TEXAS A&M Aggies -145 -3 (-105) U 46.5 (-110)

Texas A&M opened as a 1.5-point favorite at home at Kyle Field for this game, but it has since moved up to a field goal. There appears to be some concern about Notre Dame’s inexperienced offensive line playing in such a hostile environment. Nic Scourton, last year’s Big Ten sack leader with Purdue, also joined the Aggies and will make life difficult for the Irish’s offensive front.

There’s also some added excitement in College Station, Texas, after Mike Elko replaced the mostly underachieving Jimbo Fisher as head coach.

Caesars Sportsbook at a Glance

Caesars, one of the most well-known brands in gaming, operates a legal online sportsbook in 21 states. Users can accumulate Caesars Rewards points, which are not only good online but also at the company’s hotels, casinos, restaurants, and other venues in Las Vegas and worldwide.

You can wager on a wide variety of sports, from the common (NFL) to the obscure (table tennis). In addition to common bets like straight wagers, teasers, parlays, and futures, you can also opt to place live in-game bets as the plays unfold. There are also odds boosts and other Caesars sportsbook promotions during the season. In several states, you can also play casino games for real money.