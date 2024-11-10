Caesars Sportsbook promotion for NFL Week 10 action

New users can use the promo code CBS1000 to claim this welcome offer

New users can use the promo code CBS1000 to claim this welcome offer

Week 10 in the NFL has arrived and new customers who join Caesars Sportsbook can score a welcome bonus using the promo code CBS1000 that gives first-time players up to $1,000 in a bonus bet if the first bet loses.

The biggest games this weekend include the Kansas City Chiefs looking to stay undefeated against AFC West-rival Denver Broncos, the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road facing the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions traveling to Houston to take on the Texans.

Below is a guide on how to redeem this offer, what’s available to bet on, and more about Caesars.

Explaining the Caesars Promo

Only new users are eligible for Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome bonus. To access it, click the exclusive link, sign up for an account and enter the promo code CBS1000. Once registered, make a deposit of at least $10 to claim the promotion.

First bet insurance is also activated on the first real money wager placed. If the bet is successful, users will be paid out in winnings which can be withdrawn or left in the bankroll to place additional bets.

For losing bets, the insurance activates as the amount of the wager is returned as a bonus bet credit. It’s for one-time use and carries no cash value. The maximum value of the offer is $1,000.

How to Claim the Caesars Promo

Below are the steps for sign-up with Caesars Sportsbook and claiming the offer.

Click the Caesars link on this page. Use the drop-down menu to select a state. Enter an email address and password and use the promo code CBS1000. Complete the registration process by entering requested information, including name and social security number. The sportsbook will verify the user’s age and identity before creating an account. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to claim the offer and begin placing bets.

Terms & conditions for the Caesars promo

The Caesars offer has some terms and conditions.

Users must be age 21 or older and be physically located in a location where Caesars is licensed to operate. This includes AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY and Washington, DC.

New users must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer.

If the first placed wager loses, users receive a bonus bet credit of up to $1,000, which must be used within 14 days.

The bonus bet is for one-time use and does not carry any cash value. The amount of the bonus is not included in any winnings obtained while using it.

What to bet on at Caesars Sportsbook

Here are three matchups worth following this Sunday during Week 10 of the NFL season. Odds are current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Time Matchup Point spread Money line Total (over/under) 1 p.m. ET, CBS Denver Broncos +7.5 (-110) +320 Over 41.5 (-110) Kansas City Chiefs -7.5 (-110) -420 Under 41.5 (-110) 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 (+100) +122 Over 45.0 (-110) Washington Commanders -2.5 (-120) -145 Under 45.0 (-110) 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Detroit Lions -3.5 (-115) -195 Over 49.0 (-110) Houston Texans +3.5 (-105) +162 Under 49.0 (-110)

Broncos (5-4) vs. Chiefs (8-0): Patrick Mahomes overcame an ankle injury, the weather and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in leading Kansas City to an overtime victory last week. The Chiefs are unbeaten heading into the AFC West showdown at home, despite having the league’s fifth-best scoring margin. The Broncos will try to bounce back from a 41-10 loss at Baltimore last weekend. Denver has a top-five defense against the run.

Pittsburgh (6-2) vs. Washington (7-2): Two teams on three-game win streaks face off in Landover, MD. The Commanders are off to their best start since 1996 thanks mainly to rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, who has completed 71.5% of his passes (third in the league) and run for 459 yards (second among quarterbacks). The Steelers have been a much bigger threat passing the football since Russell Wilson took over for Justin Fields. Wilson has completed 63.2% of his attempts for 542 yards and three touchdowns in his two starts.

Detroit (7-1) vs. Houston (6-3): The Texans had a lackluster performance last Thursday against the New York Jets as C.J. Stroud completed just 11-of-30 pass attempts. Houston’s defense is second-best in terms of total yards allowed. The Lions hope to maintain their spot atop the NFC North, as well as the best record in the conference. Detroit features the sixth-best rushing attack led by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Caesars Sportsbook at a Glance

Caesars Sportsbook has a user-friendly interface on its mobile betting app and desktop platforms. There are competitive odds and markets for all major sports, special promotions beyond the welcome offer and one of the top rewards programs around.

Profit boosts are common in most sportsbooks, but Caesars has one of the best selections of any platform. Standard, sport-specific boosts are offered frequently, such as a 33% boost on an NBA game.