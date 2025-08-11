When the Tennessee Titans took Cameron Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they were likely hoping for an immediate boost offensively with some growing pains along the way. Ward was given the start in the team's first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he did not disappoint, going 5-of-8 for 67 yards across two series, with the second resulting in a Tony Pollard touchdown. Ward connected three times with No. 1 receiver Calvin Ridley for 50 yards, a potential sign of things to come in Tennessee this year.

With Will Levis done for the season, Ward is the clear starter for the Titans. He's currently listed behind Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (+275 at DraftKings) for Offensive Rookie of the Year at most top sportsbooks, but should Ward (+350) be favored given the position he plays and the opposition he will face? You can wager on Ward to win Rookie of the Year at DraftKings here:

Two drives in one preseason game against a defense likely fielding a mixture of first- and second-string players isn't enough to make grand projections for a 17-game season. What is important is Ward's knack for finding his best skill players often. He threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns a year ago at Miami, with Xavier Restrepo accounting for 1,127 yards and 11 scores as the Hurricanes' top skill player. Restrepo is also now on the Titans. Ward being able to connect with Ridley, who is looking for a third straight 1,000-yard season, is key for Tennessee's offense.

The Titans also get to play in the AFC South, a division that is considered more open than the AFC West, where Jeanty will have to contend with three teams who made the playoffs a year ago. The Texans were a top defensive unit, but the Jaguars ranked last in the league in passing yards allowed in 2024, and the Colts were 26th. Ward should be able to light up these opponents, especially if he establishes a strong connection with Ridley. Things will start out with a challenge against a tough Denver Broncos secondary on the road, but the schedule will ease up from there.

Perhaps the most important game in terms of the Rookie of the Year race will be in Week 5, when Ward and the Titans meet Jeanty and the Raiders. Ward will have a larger influence on the game given the position he plays, but that's likely Jeanty's lone opportunity to truly give himself a boost for the honor. It might be worth grabbing the Titans starting quarterback in this NFL betting market at his current price point.