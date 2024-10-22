At 40 years old, LeBron James keeps defying the odds. Here are some specials you can bet at DraftKings

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

LeBron James has put up at least 25 ppg in every season of his career, save his rookie year. His rebounding and assists numbers have also continued their impressive pace. Last season’s 15.6 combined rebounds and assists per game were his most since the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball.. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Here are some interesting specials at DraftKings Sportsbook for the Lakers superstar’s 2024-25 season. While many sportsbooks have a variety of betting markets, DraftKings has NBA betting specials that can’t be found anywhere else.

LeBron James to record 20+ double doubles in the 2024-25 regular season (+175, DraftKings)

Last season, James had 27 double-doubles. Could he record at least 20 double-doubles this season? Absolutely. Will he? It is a question of health and willpower. Projecting the performance of a 40 year-old NBA All Star is unchartered territory.

James did play in 71 games last year, his most since his final Cavs’ season in 2017-2018 (this includes COVID-shortened seasons as well). And if he reaches 71 games this season, he is a near-lock to record 20 double doubles, especially considering his distaste for any form of minutes restrictions. But a 40 year-old LeBron James be penciled in for 71 games? Maybe not 71, but more likely 65-plus, considering that number is the minimum games played requirement in order to qualify for awards such as All-NBA.

If this was even odds, it might be a stayaway. But with these odds, this could be a bet to make.

LeBron James to record 5+ triple doubles in the 2024-25 regular season (+200, DraftKings)

James had five triple-doubles last season. These odds just don’t feel enticing enough to bet on James stuffing the stat sheet on most nights.

LeBron James 15+ rebounds in any 2024-25 regular season game (+240, DraftKings)

Now things get interesting. Last year, James had games of 20, 15, 14 and 13 rebounds. Rebounding leader Anthony Davis will invariably rest on occasional nights, and the Lakers’ backup big men (Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes) are not exactly rebounding machines. James has a good shot at getting 15=plus rebounds in a game, merely out of necessity.

It is true that James has had seasons without a 15-plus rebound game. In fact, he has grabbed 16 boards in a game just three times in his six Lakers seasons. But even if 40 year-old LeBron James loses a step, he will not lose his ability to box out and grab boards. At +240, the odds are favorable.

LeBron James 15+ assists in any 2024-25 regular season game (+300, DraftKings)

Identical to his rebounding history with the Lakers, James has passed 15-plus assists in a game in only three out of his six Lakers seasons, including last year.

However, this season he will have competition. Point guard Gabe Vincent is fully healthy. D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers have a mutual interest in Russell playing non-selfish team basketball in order to maintain his trade value. Combo guard Austin Reaves has seen his assist totals increase each year.

A common complaint about LeBron James-centric teams has been his penchant for dominating the ball. James will score and rebound, but passing-wise he may finally take a back seat this season.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball.. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

LeBron James 50+ points in any 2024-25 regular season game (+350, DraftKings)

This is probably worth staying away from. James has scored over 50 in a game in just two out of his six Lakers seasons, with neither of them occurring in the last two seasons.

At +350, it may be tempting, though it is still unlikely. If one thinks that James will play 75-plus games. it may be worth a flier. Otherwise, there are other juicier bets to consider.

LeBron James 20+ rebounds in any 2024-25 regular season game (+2200, DraftKings)

In the last six seasons, LeBron James has never surpassed 20 rebounds in a game. He grabbed exactly 20 boards just once. This DraftKings number is eye-catching but this bet is just too far-fetched.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball.. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

One interesting detail to keep an eye on, however, is James’ place in the all-time rebounding leaderboard. Currently at No. 30, LeBron may have an eye on cracking the top 20. This would likely require 2.5 more seasons of relative health and production (500 rebounds per season) – and an occasional rebounding burst which could in fact surpass 20 in a given game.

LeBron James 60+ points in any 2024-25 regular season game (+3000, DraftKings)

James’ highest point total in the last six seasons came during the 2021-22 regular season with a 56-point explosion against the Warriors. Defensive ace Draymond Green, it’s worth noting, did not play that night.

At his current age and stage of his career, it’s tough to envision a world in which James passes 60 points in any game this season.

LeBron James 70+ points in any 2024-25 regular season game (+10000 DraftKings)

If James isn’t scoring 60 in a game, he certainly isn’t scoring 70. But at +10,000, it’s worth at least discussing the implausible possibility.

In 2023, Donovan Mitchell and Dame Lillard each surpassed 70 in a game. Luka Doncic did it last year. Could James do it this year? Here is a hypothetical situation that could possibly happen just once in the most statistically impressive NBA career of all time: LeBron doesn’t miss from 3, the officials send him to the line aplenty and the opponent is a young, tanking team.