Can the 76ers win the 2025 NBA title? Odds and analysis

With a fully loaded roster, can the Sixers complete The Process and finally win an NBA championship?

It has been approximately 12 years since former 76ers GM Sam Hinkie started what became known as “The Process”, and for the first time, the Sixers organization finally seems to be within championship range.

With an MVP caliber player in Joel Embiid, an ascendant All-Star in Tyrese Maxey, and All-NBA veteran Paul George – Philadelphia currently has the fourth-best odds at BetMGM to win the championship this season, at +1000.

So, can the 76ers win it all?

Three reasons why the 76ers will win the NBA title in 2025

The Celtics, Thunder, and Knicks are the three biggest favorites to win the NBA title this year. Two of those teams are in the Eastern Conference, thereby giving the 76ers a tougher road to reach the Finals. Having said that, there are a few reasons for optimism.

The new Big 3

The Sixers’ replacement of Tobias Harris with Paul George is no small thing. George will provide significant relief on offense (and defense) for when the other Sixers stars are sitting. And when they sat last season, it was not pretty: Philadelphia went 4-8 when Maxey was out, and 16-27 without Embiid.

Nine-time NBA All-Star and six-time All-NBA Team member Paul George, as the third star, may indeed be the perfect fit for this top-heavy roster. Notably, two-thirds of the Sixers’ new Big 3 (Embiid and George) will be sidelines in the team’s first game with injuries. Could this be a sign of things to come for a team that’s been hampered by injuries in recent postseasons?

An intriguing bench

Guerschon Yabusele. Eric Gordon. Caleb Martin. Andre Drummond. Reggie Jackson.

It is easy for a casual NBA fan to see the positive here. Yabusele went toe to toe with the NBA’s finest on a huge stage in the most recent Olympics. Eric Gordon was still a double digit scorer last season who can approach 40% from deep. Caleb Martin famously dominated the Celtics in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. Andre Drummond recently proclaimed that he is the greatest rebounder ever, and in support of his claim, he grabbed 9 boards per game last year in just 17 minutes per game. Reggie Jackson, as the fifth guard, is a solid insurance piece.

Rest

Some 76ers fans may have been relieved to hear Embiid say the following: “If I had to guess, I would probably never play back-to-backs the rest of my career.”

For a guy who has averaged 54 games per season since he entered the league (not including his first two seasons where he sat out), this should be welcome news. The 2022-23 version of Embiid won a regular season MVP, but his effort may have cost the Sixers in the long run, as he appeared to be gassed in the playoffs.

Embiid should now be a rested, motivated superstar who can focus on the playoffs rather than regular season distractions. It stands to reason that Sixers management will be careful with Paul George’s regular season minutes as well.

Why the 76ers will not win the NBA title in 2025

Despite the deeper roster and planned rest, there are still large questions looming. While the bench additions should help, the lion’s share of the Sixers success still rests with the three stars. Embiid has had his fair share of health problems. But what about 34 year-old Paul George? Already with a hyperextended knee injury, George averaged just 52.6 games per season over his last five seasons with the Clippers.

Having two of the three Big 3 stars as looming injury risks does not feel good for what could be a 100 game season. The chances of injury are just too high with the Sixers stars.

Having said that, there may be a few appealing bets to place on the Sixers for this coming season.

Philadelphia 76ers to win Eastern Conference in 2024-2025 (+480, FanDuel)

This is also a stayaway. The Sixers seem to be more or less on record with planning to rest Embiid as much as they can during the regular season. If this means falling to the 4th seed in order to have a fresh Embiid and PG for the playoffs, then so be it.

As for the Atlantic Division? The Sixers (+480, FanDuel) are sitting behind the more favored Celtics and Knicks, making them a less appealing bet.

Best bet for 2024-25 76ers: Philadelphia 76ers to win NBA Cup Tournament (+1000, DraftKings)

The NBA Cup Tournament is so new that it is still tricky to handicap. However last year showed us that a top heavy star-laden team like the Lakers can easily catch lightning and win it all.

Though the 76ers may plan to rest their stars during the regular season, at these odds at DraftKings Sportsbook it may be worth seeing if they can replicate the Lakers’ success.

NBA Eastern Conference Team to Win the 2025 NBA Finals (-120, DraftKings)