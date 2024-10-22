Can the Celtics win the 2025 NBA title? Odds and analysis

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

It’s not even worth asking whether or not the Boston Celtics can win the 2025 NBA title, because they certainly can. The better question to ask is how likely they are to win the championship, and if that’s the best futures bet to make for the 2024-25 Celtics, or whether savvy bettors can find value elsewhere.

The 2023-24 Celtics put together one of the best seasons in NBA history, and the team rightfully enters this campaign with shorter odds to repeat at NBA sportsbooks than any reigning champion since the last team to win back-to-back titles – the Kevin Durant/Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors of 2017 and 2018.

But Boston also benefited from a weakened Eastern Conference last season, as most of its opponents were hit with major injuries to star players in the playoffs. The Celtics can win the 2025 NBA title, but the road won’t be as smooth as it was last postseason.

Three reasons why the Celtics will win the NBA title in 2025

The Celtics are +310 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the 2025 NBA title, easily the shortest odds of any team in the league. Here are three reasons to consider betting on them to repeat as champions.

1 – Last year’s Celtics were really good; even better than you think

Boston went 64-18 in 2023-24, but that barely scratches the surface in describing how good the team was. It clinched the top seed with nearly a month remaining in the regular season and likely could’ve won more games if necessary. The Celtics’ SRS of 10.75 was the fifth-best in NBA history, their 123.2 offensive rating was the best ever and their 11.6 net rating is tied with the 2016-17 Warriors for the third-best, behind only the 1995-96 and 1996-97 Chicago Bulls.

Boston was second in the league in 3-point percentage and hit the second-most 3-pointers in history. In the playoffs, the Celtics went 16-3, losing no more than one game in any series. Since the NBA switched to a best-of-seven format for every playoff round, only the 2016-17 Warriors have won the title with fewer postseason losses.

2 – This year’s Celtics have returned everyone from their rotation

It’s virtually unheard of for a team to win a championship and then return the entire roster. Usually, players become too expensive or demand more opportunities. Even if a team brings back its entire starting lineup, it usually will lose a core rotation player or two, and those losses are felt when injuries hit.

The Celtics have returned their top 10 players in minutes from last season. Yes, Kristaps Porzingis is injured, but he missed 25 regular-season games and most of the playoffs in 2023-24, and Boston didn’t lose a step.

The Eastern Conference should be better than it was last season. It’s certainly unlikely that Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton all will suffer major injuries, as they did in 2023-24. But the Celtics’ margin of error is so wide that even if other teams are much healthier, they still should have a relatively straightforward path to the top seed.

3 – The Celtics are still hungry and feel disrespected

One would expect that after a season in which they were so dominant, the Celtics might be slightly less motivated the following campaign. Joe Mazzulla definitely is not the type of head coach to let his team have that problem. But he needn’t even worry, because the narrative all summer has not been about how great the Celtics were, but how disrespected they have been.

Jayson Tatum, their best player, somehow was not named the MVP of either the Eastern Conference Finals or the NBA Finals. Then in the 2024 Summer Olympics, he remained on the bench in several games and never was treated as a critical member of the team. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown wasn’t even selected for Team USA, even after Kawhi Leonard dropped out at the last second. Never mind the fact that another Celtic (Derrick White) was selected as Leonard’s replacement.

So at the Auerbach Center, the feeling is that Boston still has a lot to prove. And even across the league, there’s been more discussion about how easy a path the Celtics had in the playoffs than how easily they dispatched each of their short-handed opponents.

Why the Celtics will not win the NBA title in 2025

The Denver Nuggets entered last season as defending champions with odds to repeat nearly as short (+450) as Boston’s this campaign. But the Nuggets didn’t even make it out of the second round, losing to a Minnesota Timberwolves team that wasn’t even favored to avoid the play-in when the season began. With the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers making major improvements and the Milwaukee Bucks and others in better health, the Celtics are not going to have nearly as easy a path as they did last postseason, when they faced the Miami Heat without their best player (Butler), the Cleveland Cavaliers without their second-best player in Jarrett Allen (and their best – Mitchell – for two games) and the Indiana Pacers without their best player (Haliburton) for half the series.

And Boston isn’t as likely to benefit from good health as much as it did last season, when no one other than Porzingis suffered a significant injury. Al Horford and Jrue Holiday were 37 and 33, respectively, and both were healthy for the entire season. That’s unlikely to occur again.

Alternative Celtics bet: Jayson Tatum NBA Finals MVP (+500, FanDuel)

