What to look for as Los Angeles tries to win it in New York while the Yankees look to send the series back to California

The Yankees offense finally showed up in a big way Tuesday night. After falling behind early on another Freddie Freeman home run, New York fought back with a third-inning grand slam from Anthony Volpe, plus two more homers en route to an 11-4 victory. The Yankees avoided the sweep and now look to force a return trip to the West Coast. Meanwhile, the Dodgers will again attempt to capture the franchise’s eighth title.

New York sends its ace to the mound to try and keep the season going. Gerrit Cole was excellent in Game 1 at Dodger Stadium – allowing four hits and one earned run over six innings and putting his team in a position to win. This was the latest achievement on a successful postseason résumé that includes a 2.91 ERA and 150 strikeouts over 21 appearances.

His opponent is the same one who matched up against him in the opener. Jack Flaherty went 5.1 innings last Friday, giving up two earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out six. The veteran right-hander has had mixed results this October. His best outing of the postseason – seven shutout frames in Game 1 of the NLCS – was followed five days later when he was tagged for eight runs in three innings.

For Wednesday’s game, Caesars Sportsbook has the Yankees favored on the money line at -145 with Los Angeles at +122. Betting the Dodgers against the spread and taking 1.5 runs is currently at -165, while taking the Yankees and giving 1.5 runs is at +140. You can learn more about betting on the run line in the MLB betting guide.

Prospective MLB bettors will find four best bets for World Series Game 5 which are available at the best online sportsbooks.

Gerrit Cole Over 16.5 outs recorded (-120, FanDuel)

Several factors contribute to why New York’s top starter can get into the sixth inning again. Facing elimination on Tuesday night, Yankees manager Aaron Boone deployed the best he had out of the bullpen. He got four innings out of starter Luis Gil and then brought in Tim Hill, Clay Holmes, Mark Leiter Jr. and Luke Weaver for the next four. Hill, Holmes and Leiter have each pitched three of the previous four days while Weaver threw 21 pitches to record four outs on Tuesday.

Boone will lean on his ace as long as possible. The 34-year-old Cole has plenty of big-game experience and is capable of negotiating situations a younger pitcher might not be capable of handling. Cole has gotten at least 18 outs twice this postseason, including the ALDS clincher versus Kansas City, and in six of his last nine starts dating back to September.

Mookie Betts 2-plus total bases (+110, DraftKings)

For all the deserved spotlight on Freeman and his MVP performance in this series, Betts has put together a great month – all the while silencing any remaining skeptics.

The 32-year-old has escaped the wrath of previous October struggles. Through 15 games and 66 plate appearances, Betts is slashing .288/.386/.576. His slugging percentage, four homers and 159 wRC+ all are the best among Dodgers and his 14 RBI is tied for the highest among all postseason participants.

Betts, who is also 6-for-14 lifetime against Cole, got two hits in four at-bats on Saturday. He had multihit games twice during the NLCS and two more times in the NLDS. Plus, with Freeman batting behind him and looking every bit the part of Reggie Jackson, there’s a very good chance Betts will have pitches to swing at.

Jack Flaherty Under 15.5 outs recorded (-108, Fanatics Sportsbook)

Flaherty averaged 93.3 miles per hour on his fastball during his terrific Game 1 outing. That start came on a week of rest, which was the same amount of time he had before his brilliant performance in the NLCS opener against the Mets.

On regular rest in Game 5, his velocity dipped to a 91.4 mph average, and he failed to get a strikeout. Flaherty claimed to have hamstring tightness after exiting in the sixth inning; his final fastball velocity was under 89 mph.

While Boone may need his starter to get through the sixth inning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has the luxury of a rested bullpen. Knowing he had a three-game cushion to work with, Roberts didn’t utilize his high-leverage relievers Tuesday. That means Alex Vesia, Daniel Hudson, Anthony Banda, Ryan Brasier, Michael Kopech and Blake Treinen are all preserved for Wednesday to support Flaherty if needed. Any sign of trouble or fatigue could signal an early hook for the right-hander.

Anthony Rizzo to hit a home run (+850, DraftKings)

Rizzo hasn’t gone deep this postseason. In fact, he hasn’t homered since June 13 – before he went on the injured list with a fractured forearm. Recent history suggests this is a true longshot, but the opposing pitcher might help his chances somewhat.

In his 21 career at-bats against Flaherty, Rizzo has nine hits, five walks and six RBI. And three of those hits are homers. The veteran first baseman batted .247 in September with five extra-base hits. But he’s picked things up this month by slashing .308/.455/.346. Rizzo was not part of the offensive breakout Tuesday evening. Perhaps he can be a part of one on Wednesday with a more favorable matchup.

All of Rizzo’s 2024 home runs occurred against righties. Plus, any left-handed hitter at Yankee Stadium has a chance to reach the fences with one solid swing.