Can the Minnesota Timberwolves win the 2025 NBA Title?

After sending Karl-Anthony Towns away, can the Wolves do something the franchise has never done before?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have never won an NBA championship. They have never even made it to the NBA Finals. Last year was just the second season in the franchise’s history that they even won a playoff series. At first glance, the idea of the Timberwolves winning the 2025 NBA championship seems absurd. But this isn’t the Timberwolves of old.

Last year, the Wolves had the best defense in the league by an absurd margin. The gap between them and the No. 2 Orlando Magic was bigger than the gap between the Magic and the No. 10-rated defense. And after drafting Rob Dillingham and then acquiring Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade, the Wolves are confident that their offense will be drastically improved. All that combined with the expected next step in the ascent of Anthony Edwards, and Minnesotans are dreaming about Larry O’Brien trophies.

The best sportsbooks like the Timberwolves’ chances as well, as both DraftKings and FanDuel have them as a top five team in terms of NBA title futures odds.

3 reasons why the Timberwolves will win the NBA Title in 2025

Here are the three biggest factors in Minnesota’s NBA Title hopes:

The Best Defense in the League

The Timberwolves’ defense was historically great last season, and this year it might be even better. While Karl-Anthony Towns played great defense against Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic in the first two rounds of the 2024 playoffs, he has not generally been a great defensive player, and replacing him with Julius Randle is likely a lateral move. The absence of Towns will also mean increased minutes for Naz Reid, and the defensive rating for the Wolves with Rudy Gobert and Reid on the floor last year was elite.

Gobert is fresh off his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award, and FanDuel is offering great value for him to become the first player in history with five DPOYs (+2000). Victor Wembanyama is the overwhelming favorite (-155), but the award has never gone to a player whose team missed the playoffs. If the Wolves again have the top defense in the league, while Wembanyama’s Spurs fall short of the playoffs, those are great odds for Gobert to set a record with his fifth Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy.

Meanwhile, the Wolves’ perimeter defense already featured three elite defenders in Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. With the addition of DiVincenzo, there is no defense west of Boston that can even begin to compete with the Wolves’ defensive weapons. As these players continue to mature– this year Edwards turns 23 and McDaniels turns 24 – they will continue to get stronger and be more physical with big perimeter players like Luka Doncic, who proved to be the Wolves’ kryptonite in the Western Conference Finals last year.

A Reborn Offense

Over a 40-plus game stretch in the second half of the 2021-22 season, the Timberwolves had the number one offense in the NBA. Then they traded for Gobert, and over the ensuing two seasons the offense sputtered at around average as the Wolves struggled to adjust to having two centers on the floor with Gobert and Towns.

With Towns gone, the Wolves look to return to the elite offense they had the last time they played with just one center. Last year the Wolves were the third best 3-point-shooting team in the league, but they attempted the eighth-fewest threes. The championship Celtics finished second in accuracy but first in attempts. Coach Chris Finch has spent all of training camp and preseason emphasizing that kind of offense.

Enter DiVincenzo, who hit the third-most threes in the league last year.

Enter Randle and more minutes for Reid, neither of whom is as good a shooter as Towns (no big man is), but both of whom are more willing to spot up in the corner than Towns ever was, creating more spacing on the floor while also happening to be the best shooting spot on the floor for both big men.

Enter another year of maturity for Edwards and McDaniels, and the addition of Rob Dillingham to provide instant offense off the bench.

The Timberwolves aren’t likely to repeat what they did down the stretch in 2022, but they don’t need to be that good. If they can just become a top-10 offense, combining that with their elite defense could make them champions.

Anthony Edwards

Last year at just 22, Edwards took another huge step forward in his development, improving from All Star to All-NBA. On the season he averaged 26 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists on .575 true shooting with a 19.7 PER, 32.3% usage and 4.2 EPM. He was even better in the playoffs, and spent the summer helping lead Team USA to Olympic gold. Now the expectation is that he jumps from All-NBA to MVP. Currently he is tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the fourth best MVP odds (+850, FanDuel), behind only Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. Given that Luka, Shai, Jokic and Giannis were easily the best four players in the league last year (Joel Embiid missed half the season, so he doesn’t count), it’s quite a compliment for Edwards to be elevated to their level.

But those expectations have been earned. Just two other players in the last 40 years have had an age-22 season comparable to what Edwards just did: Devin Booker in 2019 and Jayson Tatum in 2021. But unlike Booker and Tatum, Edwards did it for a winning team. Despite neither the 2019 Suns nor the 2021 Celtics finishing above .500, both Booker and Tatum took another huge step forward in their age-23 season. Tatum made it all the way to the NBA Finals, while Booker did so the next year.

Why the Timberwolves Will Not Win the NBA Championship in 2025

Last year, the Wolves were one of the healthiest teams in the league. Other than Karl-Anthony Towns’ left torn meniscus, which caused him to miss most of the second half of the regular season, the team suffered no significant injuries. They got 76 games out of both 31-year-old Gobert and 36-year-old Mike Conley. Their top two players off the bench missed just one game combined. Yes, the 2024-25 Wolves are one of the deepest teams in the league, but if their injury luck reverts to the mean, they could have a difficult time repeating last year’s 56-win pace.

The Western Conference is stacked, with just one team that seems likely to tank (as opposed to as many as six in the East). And the team that overtook the Wolves for the top seed in the final weekend of the last regular season, the Oklahoma City Thunder, have returned nearly everyone while adding two new crucial pieces in Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein.