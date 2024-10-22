Can the New York Knicks win the 2025 NBA title?

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The New York Knicks have built their most competitive team since the Patrick Ewing era, and hopes are high in New York that they could win their first title since 1973. The offseason acquisitions of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges give them arguably the best starting lineup in the NBA. But they have also decimated their bench, and if coach Tom Thibodeau’s team suffers injuries, as has been known to happen before, New York could be in a lot of trouble. Plus, the defending champion Boston Celtics still look like the best team in the league and stand in the way in the East. Nevertheless, there’s a reason that the Knicks have the third-shortest title odds in the NBA. If they stay healthy, and if the Celtics don’t, New York could be title favorites. The Knicks are at +750 on FanDuel to win the title.

Three reasons why the Knicks will win the NBA title in 2025

Here are three points to make the case for the Knicks winning it all this year:

The best starting five in the league

The Knicks arguably have a top-10 player in the league at each position. Jalen Brunson has clearly established himself not only as an elite point guard, but an MVP candidate (sixth shortest odds, +1200, FanDuel). Mikal Bridges hasn’t been an All-Star (though he did finish second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022), but, other than Donovan Mitchell, there isn’t a better shooting guard in the Eastern Conference.

In the 2024 playoffs Josh Hart established himself as an emerging two-way star, and with the absence of Donte DiVincenzo, Hart will likely get even more opportunities on offense. OG Anunoby is another DPOY candidate, and he also shot nearly 40% from deep on New York last year. There isn’t a team outside of Boston with a better fifth offensive option. And Karl-Anthony Towns is the best shooting big man of all-time. In the second half of the 2022 season, the last time he played without Rudy Gobert, his T-Wolves had the No. 1 offense in the NBA.

Thibodeau knows defense

With the departure of Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson injured to start the season, the Knicks defense could have trouble inside. Towns is not an ideal big around whom to build a defense. Certainly the last time Thibodeau and Towns were together (in Minnesota in 2019), they struggled. But each of the three wings playing in front of Towns could get DPOY votes. Towns and Thibodeau did not have that kind of support the last time they were together.

Last year New York went 21-3 in the regular season with Anunoby in the lineup and had the best defense in the league in those games by a ridiculous margin. Last year the Knicks had by far the slowest pace in the league; the margin between them and the team ranked 29th was as big as the margin between the 29th team and the 20th team. Thibodeau has a history of maximizing his personnel to produce an elite defense.

The best Knick since Ewing

Brunson is what Knicks fans hoped Carmelo Anthony could be, but never was. He’s an elite scorer who gets better when it matters, and he also knows how to make his teammates better. He’s already the second highest scoring Knick in the regular season in franchise history, and with over 30 points per game in the playoffs, he’s the highest scoring playoff Knick (minimum 20 games) ever. In fact, if you believe New York can win the title, consider betting Brunson to win Finals MVP at a better price (+950, FanDuel) rather than the Knicks to win the title (+750, FanDuel).

The odds are more favorable, and no matter how good Towns is, the Knicks are unlikely to win a ring without Brunson playing at his best.

Why the Knicks will not win the NBA championship in 2025

Towns has been healthy just once in the last five years. Anunoby has never played 70 games in a season. Robinson is already out until at least the new year. Last year New York was able to overcome a plethora of injuries because players like DiVincenzo, Hartenstein and Hart stepped into the starting lineup. This year DiVincenzo and Hartenstein are gone, and Hart is already in the starting lineup.