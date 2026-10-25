The first of three outdoor NHL games this season is set for Sunday as the 2026 Heritage Classic between the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets unfolds at Princess Auto Stadium, home of the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. It's the first NHL game at a CFL stadium since 2023 and the first at this venue since 2016. Montreal is 5-3-2 on the season, while Winnipeg is 4-3-3. Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is out with an upper-body injury. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Face-off is at 7 p.m. ET. Montreal is the slight -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under for total goals is 6. Before making any Jets vs. Canadiens picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Canadiens vs. Jets from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model enters the 2026-27 NHL season profitable on top-rated NHL picks on betting sites, including a +550 return on top-rated money-line picks. It is also off to an 8-6 start on all top-rated NHL picks this year. Anyone following its picks at NHL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Jets vs. Canadiens 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Canadiens vs. Jets:

Canadiens vs. Jets money line: Canadiens -115, Jets -102 Canadiens vs. Jets over/under: 6 goals Canadiens vs. Jets puck line: Canadiens -1.5 (+203) Canadiens vs. Jets picks: See picks at SportsLine Canadiens vs. Jets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Jets vs. Canadiens predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Canadiens vs. Jets, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total number of goals (6) at betting apps. The Canadiens have heavily trended to the Over this season, going 7-3 to that side. They have scored at least three goals in their last five games. Winnipeg's offensive numbers haven't been as strong, but the Jets have scored multiple goals in four of their past five games, so both teams have a great chance at contributing to clearing the total.

The model projects both teams to score at least three goals with Montreal's Cole Caufield given the best chance to score for his side, while Kyle Connor has the highest percentage chance to score for the Jets. A total of 6.8 goals are projected, making the Over the value pick 56% of the time. See the model's Canadiens vs. Jets predictions at SportsLine.

How to make NHL Heritage Classic picks

After simulating each shift of Jets vs. Canadiens 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Jets vs. Canadiens, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Canadiens vs. Jets money line to back, all from the model that has returned over $550 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.