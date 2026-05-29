Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 5 picks Friday: Carolina should advance to first Stanley Cup Final in 20 years

Barring a stunning comeback, it appears that Canada's Stanley Cup drought will continue for a 33rd straight season as the Montreal Canadiens trail the Eastern Conference Final 3-1 entering tonight's Game 5 at Carolina. It's an 8 ET puck drop and if the Hurricanes finish things off, they would host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday. If not, then Game 6 of this series would be Sunday in Montreal and the Cup Final won't start until Thursday.

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Canadiens vs. Hurricanes same-game parlay

Carolina regulation line

Alt Under 7.5

Montreal shockingly winning Game 1 of this series in a 6-2 rout feels like forever ago at this point with Carolina rolling to a 4-0 road win in Game 4 on Wednesday to improve to 6-0 on the road in these playoffs – the seventh team in NHL history to win each of its first six road games to start a postseason -- and drop the Canadiens to 2-6 on home ice, having lost four straight home playoff games for the first time in franchise history.

It was 3-0 after one period Wednesday and the Hurricanes were never much threatened. The Canes scored three times in 2:47 for the second-fastest three goals in a playoff game in franchise history. They got goals overall from four different players. Sebastian Aho's goal at 14:59 of the first was the 10th time in 12 games this postseason that the Canes have scored first, and they are now 9-1 in those 10. The Canadiens have allowed the first goal in eight of their last nine games. It was Aho's 11th career power-play goal in the playoffs to pass Eric Staal for the most in franchise history.

Frederik Andersen became the fifth goalie in NHL history to win each of his first six road games to start a postseason and is now 11-1 in the playoffs. In a disappointing and injury-plagued regular season, Andersen didn't get his 11th win until March 14. Wednesday was his third shutout of the 2026 postseason to set a franchise record. Andersen has never backstopped his team to a Cup Final-clinching game.

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Once again, Andersen's defense in front of him did most of the dirty work. The Canadiens totaled only 25 shots on goal between Games 2 and 3. They said all the right things about being more aggressive on Wednesday but were outshot a whopping 43-18. The Habs had only three third-period shots while being shut out for only the second time in 18 playoff games. In the 13th minute of the third period of Game 5, the Habs fans shouted in unison: "Shoot the puck!"

Montreal has totaled 65 shots in the series, or three fewer blocked shots than Carolina has. The Habs' 43 shots in the past three games are an NHL record for fewest shots over a three-game span of a playoff series. Andersen is now a +250 second favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy behind Vegas forward Mitch Marner (+165).

"We're shooting but they're getting blocks, we're missing the net; it's not like we aren't shooting the puck," said captain Nick Suzuki, now without a point in three straight games. "We're shooting but it's about execution and getting it done in the end. We are putting a little too much pressure on ourselves to make perfect plays. Could be because we are a young team, but hopefully we win Game 5 and come back here."

Andersen is set at over/under 18.5 saves tonight. The physical Hurricanes also have outhit the Canadiens 157-95 in the series. No chance that Montreal replaces Jakub Dobes in net as the rookie has been tremendous despite the 3-1 series hole. He stopped the last 30 shots he faced in Game 5 and has faced a whopping 107 total shots the past three. Dobes is set at O/U 29.5 saves.

The Canadiens have lost three games in a row for the first time since November but are 7-3 on the road in these playoffs and two of those three losses were in overtime.

"You can't look at it like a mountain," said Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis, who played for multiple teams that came back from down 3-1 in a playoff series during his Hall of Fame career. "It's one game. I think I've done it two or three times. The other side of that is incredible. It's one game."

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As a fan, I'd like the Habs to win tonight so we get as many hockey games as possible, but that young team has been completely suffocated by the veteran and much deeper Hurricanes. It's hard for me to believe Carolina will take its foot off the gas and risk a return to Montreal. I'll take the regulation line to get a decent parlay price because I do want the alt Under 7.5.

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