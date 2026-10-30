Canelo Alvarez will battle Christian Mbilli for the WBC super middleweight title in a scheduled 12-round bout in the main event on Saturday. The main card is set for 1 p.m. ET from at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will be streamed on DAZN pay-per-view. Alvarez will look to regain his WBC super middleweight title he lost with a unanimous decision defeat to Terence Crawford on Sept. 13, 2025. Mbilli, meanwhile, had won the WBC interim super middleweight title in June 2025 with a first-round knockout of Maciej Sulecki. He retained his interim title with a split-decision draw with Lester Martinez on Sept. 13, 2025. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Alvarez is a -320 betting favorite (wager $320 to win $100), while Mbilli is priced at +230 (wager $100 to win $230) in the latest Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli odds. The over/under for total rounds finished is 11.5. Before locking in any Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli picks, make sure you see the Alvarez vs. Mbilli predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Josh Nagel.

Nagel, who is the combat sports editor for SportsLine, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst. He is SportsLine's main boxing analyst and covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years, and had a massively profitable 2025 campaign at boxing betting sites. Perhaps his biggest winner was calling Terence Crawford (+140) against Canelo Alvarez in their September mega fight, while also correctly advising SportsLine members to take Crawford specifically by decision (+220). Anyone who has followed Nagel's combat sports picks at betting sites this year could already be up more than $2,500.

Now, with the Alvarez vs. Mbilli fight card approaching, Nagel has studied Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli preview

Alvarez, 36, has been dominant throughout his long career. He first fought professionally in October 2005 when he knocked out Abraham Gonzalez in the fourth round. He followed that up with three more wins before a split decision draw with Jorge Juarez on June 17, 2006. He then went on to win his next 38 bouts before losing a 12-round major decision to Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Sept. 14, 2013.

He rebounded and did not lose again until May 7, 2022, in a unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol for the WBA (super) light heavyweight title. In 68 career fights, Alvarez has posted a 63-3 record, including two draws. He has registered 39 wins by knockout. Six of his last eight wins came by unanimous decision. Check out SportsLine to see Nagel's picks and analysis.

Mbilli, 31, began his professional career with a second-round knockout of Adrian Arenas on Feb. 9, 2017. He has yet to lose a fight, and is 29-0 with one draw. He has registered 24 wins by knockout. Mbilli, who has been highly decorated, won his first title in May 2018, when he knocked out Marcos Jesus Cornejo for the vacant WBA Youth middleweight crown.

He later won the vacant WBC Youth Intercontinental middleweight title, and then WBC Francophone middleweight crown. In September 2021, he knocked out Ronny Landaeta for the WBC Continental Americas super middleweight championship. He defended that title eight times, before claiming the WBC interim super middleweight title. You can only see Nagel's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli predictions

One of of Nagel's Alvarez vs. Mbilli picks for the best betting apps: He is backing Under 11.5 total rounds in Alvarez vs. Mbilli, which returns +250.

Four of the last six fights Mbilli has been apart of have gone six rounds or fewer. Alvarez, meanwhile, has had 39 bouts end early. See Nagel's best bets for the fight at SportsLine.

How to make Alvarez vs. Mbilli picks

Nagel also has strong picks for Alvarez vs. Mbilli, including one on the money line and method-of-victory props, one which returns nearly +2000. He's sharing those only at SportsLine.

Who wins Alvarez vs. Mbilli, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $2,500 on his combat sports picks last year, and find out.