Saturday, Oct. 31, features the return of one of boxing's biggest stars with Canelo Alvarez back in action for the first time in 13 months when he clashes with Christian Mbilli for the WBC super middleweight championship. Alvarez is 63-3-2 in his career with 39 KOs and last fought Terence Crawford last year, losing via unanimous decision and ending his second reign as super middleweight champion. He now clashes with the champion Mbilli, who is 29-0-1 with 24 KO wins. The action from Saudi Arabia begins with the main card at 2 p.m. ET. The main event is set to start around 6 p.m. ET. If you're interested in betting on boxing, here are our best bets and picks for Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli at the best sports betting apps. Bet on Alvarez vs. Mbilli at DraftKings, where new users can get $200 in bonuses and 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Alvarez vs. Mbilli odds (via DraftKings)

Money line: Alvarez (-330), Mbilli (+250)

Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -475, Under +300)

Method of victory: Alvarez points or decision (-135), Mbilli points or decision (+450)

Mbilli may enter this matchup as the undefeated champion, but he's a money line betting underdog here. Alvarez is one of the most decorated fighters of his generation, and the 36-year-old Mexican fighter has never dropped consecutive decisions.

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The question here is rust -- for both parties. While a lot of attention has been paid to Alvarez not fighting since last September after losing to Crawford and having elbow surgery soon after, Mbilli, 31, hasn't fought since that very same Sept. 13 card, either. On that day, Mbilli fought to a draw with Lester Martinez -- the only non-win of his 30-fight career.

Oddsmakers not only expect an Alvarez win here, but they think this 12-round fight will be a long one as the Over/Under betting line for total rounds is 10.5, and Over 10.5 rounds is heavily favored. Additionally, two of the three favored method of victory prop betting options are the fighters winning via decision. Bet on boxing with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Alvarez vs. Mbilli picks, best bets

Alvarez to win via points or decision (-135)

Fight to go the distance (-320)

Alvarez is the heavy favorite for a reason -- even if Mbilli is the younger of the two and has never lost. Alvarez has never dropped two fights in a row and has lost just three times over 68 fights in his historic career. The legendary fighter is a massive favorite on the money line, so we'll instead target a method of victory prop and back him to win via decision. Each of Alvarez's last eight fights (6-2 in that stretch) have been decided by decision, and Alvarez's last KO win was back in 2021.

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Additionally, rather than targeting the Over on total rounds, which is currently set at -475, we'll get a little more juice on targeting the fight to go the distance at -320. Both fighters have a lot of knockout wins under their belt, and Mbilli has won that way a lot more of late, but this feels like a matchup that will have each side feeling out the other and being strategic in their attacking.

Given these picks go hand in hand, anyone interested in parlay betting should consider pairing the two bets together for a potentially larger payday.