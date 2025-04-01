The Washington Capitals look to snap a three-game losing streak and Alex Ovechkin continues his chase of Wayne Gretzky's scoring record when Washington visits the Boston Bruins Tuesday evening. The Capitals have already clinched a playoff spot but are in contention to have home ice for the entire postseason. The Bruins are near the bottom of the Atlantic division and are eight points out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Boston has lost eight straight games, most recently falling to the Detroit Red Wings Saturday.

Ovechkin, Washington's leading scorer this season, is five goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record for career goals. Ovechkin scored in Washington's 8-5 loss to the Buffalo Sabres Sunday, registering his 890th career goal. The veteran has scored four goals over his last seven games and is priced at +105 on DraftKings to score Tuesday. Tom Wilson, who is in the midst of a career year with Washington, is +240 to find the back of the net. For the Bruins, David Pastrnak (+140) and Morgan Geekie (+240) are the most likely scorers.

The Capitals are -221 favorites (risk $221 to win $100) on the money line while the Bruins are +181 underdogs (risk $100 to win $181). The total comes in at 5.5. Here's a look at the SportsLine model's projections for Tuesday's contest.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS at BOSTON BRUINS | 4/1 | 7 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Bruins +181

Boston wins in 46% of simulations, bringing value to these odds

Puck line

Pick: Bruins +1.5 (-143)

Boston covers in 72% of simulations, bringing value to these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 5.5

The Over hits in 50.3% of simulations

Projected score: Capitals 3.0, Bruins 2.8