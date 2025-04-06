The NHL could have a new all-time goals leader Sunday afternoon when Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals visit the New York Islanders at 12:30 p.m. ET on TNT, with broadcasts also available on truTV, Max and Monumental Sports Network. Ovechkin had an opportunity to break Wayne Gretzky's record Friday against the Blackhawks, but passed up on the chance to do so with an empty net. Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin, who conceded 34 goals in March over 12 games, has already given up four goals in two contests to start April. Ovechkin, who has scored five goals over his last four games, is priced at -120 on DraftKings Sportsbook to score Sunday and topple Gretzky's mark.

Ovechkin's record chase aside, the Capitals are also looking for home ice throughout the postseason. They have already clinched a playoff spot and are one point behind the Winnipeg Jets overall. The Islanders are still fighting for a wild card spot, five points behind the Canadiens for the second slot in the Eastern Conference entering Sunday's game.

Washington is a -147 favorite (risk $147 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while New York is a +123 (risk $100 to win $123) underdog. The consensus total comes in at 6.5, with the Under being priced at +100.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS at NEW YORK ISLANDERS | 4/6 | 12:30 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Islanders +123

New York wins in 47% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Puck line

Pick: Islanders +1.5

New York covers in 72% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Under 6.5

The Under hits in 49.7% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Projected score: Capitals 3.0, Islanders 2.8