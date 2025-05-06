The Washington Capitals will host the Carolina Hurricanes to kick off the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs on Tuesday. Alex Ovechkin and company made quick work of the Montreal Canadiens, winning their first-round series against the Habs 4-1. Rod Brind'Amour's Canes also won their first-round NHL playoff series in five games, taking down the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop at Capitals One Arena in Washington D.C. is 7 p.m. ET.



Carolina is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Capitals vs. Hurricanes odds, while Washington is a +105 underdog (risk $100 to win $105). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Hurricanes are also -1.5 (+204) on the puck line. Before making any Hurricanes vs. Capitals picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 78-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are its best bets for Capitals vs. Hurricanes on Tuesday:

Capitals on the puck line +1.5 (-253)



The Capitals split their regular-season four-game series with the Hurricanes 2-2, winning both of the meetings at Capital One Arena and covering the puck line. Washington is also undefeated on home ice in these playoffs and has only lost once in their last six home games. The SportsLine model projects the Caps covering the puck line in Game 1 in over 80% of simulations.

You've seen one of the best bets for Capitals vs. Hurricanes on Tuesday. Now, get picks for every game from the model that enters the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 78-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks.

Alex Ovechkin anytime goal-scorer (+120)

The Great 8 has scored four goals in five playoff games, including a two-goal night in Game 1 against Montreal. He has scored 52 goals in 93 career games against the Canes including two goals during the regular season. DraftKings Sportsbook lists this player prop at +120 odds.

Want more NHL picks for Tuesday? Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, entering the NHL playoffs on a 120-62 roll on NHL sides picks, returning $2,490 for $100 players. See his best bet for this matchup at SportsLine.

Andrei Svechnikov over 2.5 shots on goal (+105)

Svechnikov leads both teams in this second-round series with 22 shots on goal through five playoff games. In a 5-4 double-overtime victory against the Devils to close out the first round, the Russian winger registered nine shots on goal and found the back of the net. BetMGM Sportsbook lists Svechnickov to tally over 2.5 SOGs at +105 odds.