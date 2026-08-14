Cardinals vs. Cubs prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Friday, Aug. 14 by proven model

The Chicago Cubs look to get back on track when they battle the rival St. Louis Cardinals in a key National League Central matchup on Friday afternoon. Chicago dropped a 7-0 decision at Washington on Thursday, while St. Louis downed Philadelphia 7-1 on Wednesday. The Cardinals (61-60), who are third in the division, are 29-26 on the road this season. The Cubs (71-51), who are second in the NL Central, are 35-24 on their home field in 2026. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs have won four of the last five meetings, but the teams have split 10 games this season. Chicago is a -182 favorite on the money line (risk $182 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Cubs odds, while the over/under, is 8. Before making any Cardinals vs. Cubs picks, be sure to see the Cubs vs. Cardinals predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Cubs money line Cardinals +161, Cubs -179 Cardinals vs. Cubs over/under 8 runs Cardinals vs. Cubs run line Cubs -1.5 (+113) Cardinals vs. Cubs picks See picks at SportsLine Cardinals vs. Cubs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cubs vs. Cardinals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cardinals vs. Cubs, the model is going Over 8 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in four of the past six head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in 65 of Chicago's last 121 games, including three pushes (55%). The Over is also 14-9 (60%) when Matthew Liberatore starts for the Cardinals.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Cardinals' Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker and J.J. Wetherholt. The Cubs, meanwhile, are projected to get 1.5 total bases or more from Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson and Alex Bregman. The model projects the teams to combine for 9.1 total runs. Get the Cardinals vs. Cubs money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Cardinals vs. Cubs picks

After simulating every pitch of Cubs vs. Cardinals 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cubs vs. Cardinals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.



