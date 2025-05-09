The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Washington Nationals for the start of a three-game series on Friday. The Cardinals (19-19) have won five straight, taking two from the New York Mets before sweeping the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Nats (17-21) just lost two of three to the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET, with the game streaming on Apple TV+.

Erick Fedde will get the ball for the visitors. The former National has struggled this year, pitching to a 4.78 ERA. He'll be opposed by Mitchell Parker, who despite a lack of strikeouts has been a serviceable option for Washington with a 3.48 ERA. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Fedde is set at 4.5 strikeouts (Over +130, Under -170) while Parker is set at 3.5 (Over -145, Under +110).

St. Louis first baseman Willson Contreras is the +450 favorite to hit a home run, followed closely by future Hall of Famer Nolan Arenado at +475. Shortstop C.J. Abrams is the National with the shortest odds at +500, followed by breakout star James Wood at +550.

The Nationals are -114 favorites (wager $114 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Cardinals are -106 (wager $106 to win $100) underdogs. The total is 8.5, with the Under at -108 and the Over at -112.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Cardinals-Nationals on Friday.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS at WASHINGTON NATIONALS | 5/9 | 6:45 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Nationals -114

Washington wins in 52% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-186)

Washington covers in 68% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-112)

The Over hits in 58% of simulations

Projected score: Cardinals 4.8, Nationals 4.7