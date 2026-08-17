Cardinals vs. Reds Game 1 prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Monday, Aug. 17 by proven model

The St. Louis Cardinals will look to stay hot when they battle the National League Central Division-rival Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader on Monday afternoon. The game is a makeup from a game postponed by rain on May 24. St. Louis is coming off an 11-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, while Cincinnati dropped a 7-1 decision to Miami. The Cardinals (63-61), who are third in the division, are 31-27 on the road this season. The Reds (59-64), who are fifth in the NL Central, are 30-33 on their home field. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

First pitch from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The Cardinals have won five of the eight meetings this season. St. Louis is a -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Reds odds, while the over/under, is 9.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Reds picks, be sure to see the Reds vs. Cardinals predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 22 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-31 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Reds and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Reds vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Reds money line Cardinals -112, Reds +101 Cardinals vs. Reds over/under 9.5 runs Cardinals vs. Reds run line Cardinals -1.5 (+135) Cardinals vs. Reds picks See picks at SportsLine Cardinals vs. Reds streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Reds vs. Cardinals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cardinals vs. Reds, the model is going Under 9.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Under has hit in seven of the past 10 head-to-head meetings, including each of the last four. The Under has also hit in 68 of St. Louis' last 124 games, including nine pushes (60%). The Under has also hit in five of Cincinnati's last nine games.

SportsLine's model projects 1.7 total bases or more for the Cardinals' Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker, Ivan Herrera, Joshua Baez and J.J. Wetherholt. The Reds, meanwhile, are projected to get 1.5 total bases or more from Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, J.J. Bleday, Tyler Stephenson, Eugenio Suarez and Dane Myers. The Under hits in well over 50% of simulations. Get the Cardinals vs. Reds money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Cardinals vs. Reds picks

After simulating every pitch of Reds vs. Cardinals 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Reds vs. Cardinals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.